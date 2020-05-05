How you can visit one of the Queen's favourite events amid lockdown Green-fingered Brits can take part in a new gardening competition

Good news for the Queen and fellow gardening fans! The Chelsea Flower Show will be held virtually for the first time after the annual event was cancelled due to coronavirus. The Royal Horticultural Society have confirmed they will host free content including garden tours on its website. The gardening and outdoor event, which has taken place at London's Royal Hospital Chelsea every year since 1913 (apart from the gaps during the Wars), was originally set to take place 19-23 May.

The Queen at last year's Chelsea Flower Show with Prince William and Kate

RHS Director General Sue Biggs has said: "All of us here at the RHS have been extremely touched and moved by all the support, kindness and offers for help from the horticultural industry, our members, volunteers, show visitors, the BBC and so many more following the sad cancellation of RHS Chelsea Flower Show and our other shows and garden events until 30 June due to Covid-19.

"When so many people, businesses, charities and everyone in the horticultural industry are going through such tough and challenging times, we are even more grateful for this support and people taking time to get in touch. Which is why I wanted to write this note and thank you all - it has meant so much to all of us who have the honour and joy of creating this world famous gardening show."

Speaking about the reasons for going online, Sue continued: "Many feel they need gardening in their life now more than ever before for their mental and physical wellbeing during this national emergency. This applies to everyone from those who are having to self-isolate to families planning, maybe for the first time, to grow their own food. For these reasons, and to do more to support the industry, the RHS will create a Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to celebrate our great horticultural industry and gardening heritage with 'press day' being Monday 18 May 2020 and the Virtual Show running from Tuesday 19 May to Saturday 23 May."

The event is the most famous flower and landscape gardens show in the United Kingdom with 11 main show gardens and 17 smaller gardens. The Queen, who is Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, attends yearly with other memebers of the royal family. Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge helped design the Back to Nature garden. Additionally, Prince William and Kate brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to see the garden.

