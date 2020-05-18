The Queen's sweet message of support to one of her most loved royal events Her Majesty has been patron of the RHS since 1952

The Queen sent a message of support to this year's virtual Chelsea Flower Show after its public event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty, who has been patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since 1952, said: "On the occasion of the Opening of the Virtual Chelsea Flower Show 2020, I send my best wishes to all those associated with the Royal Horticultural Society.

"My family and I have always enjoyed visiting the Show, and I know that your Members and Supporters will be disappointed that they are unable to attend in person this year.

"As Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, I was pleased to hear that you will be providing gardening advice and virtual sessions on your website, from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd May.

"I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular past time in the United Kingdom. As you adapt to the present circumstances, I hope you find this unique event enjoyable and interesting. Elizabeth R."

Kate shows the Queen around her Back to Nature garden in 2019

The royal family's association with the Chelsea Flower Show began in 1913, when Queen Alexandra attended the first event. The current monarch has been a regular at the gardening show throughout her reign and is often joined by her family members.

The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 and gave Her Majesty a tour of the site on its opening day. Kensington Palace also released footage of Prince William and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, playing in the space, which included a rope swing and a tree house.

