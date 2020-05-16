The Queen receives good news whilst self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle One of her favourite events has not been cancelled

The Queen has finally received some good news whilst self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. After Buckingham Palace have been confirming that most of Her Majesty's favourite royal engagements have been cancelled, it seems one particular event is still going ahead - The Cartier Queen's Cup — the Champions League of the polo world.

The news was confirmed by Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, who revealed that the tournament, which is played at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park in June, has been rescheduled for the end of July.

The Queen is a regular at The Cartier Queen's Cup

Despite its reschedule, the monarch is not expected to attend. Last week, the Sunday Times reported that the 94-year-old is set to withdraw from her public duties for an extended period of time amid the coronavirus outbreak. The publication stated on Sunday that it's expected to be "the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign." Her Majesty is set to stay at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future, and the newspaper also states that her diary of engagements is "on hold" for as far as the autumn.

The monarch will no doubt be sad to miss the event

The health crisis has seen a number of the Queen's favourite events cancelled this summer - from Trooping the Colour in June to the Order of the Garter service and her annual garden parties. Buckingham Palace will also remain closed to the public this summer - and while Her Majesty usually travels to Balmoral for her annual break in July, she is expected to instead remain at Windsor Castle.

This would mean that the monarch would not get to spend time with her great-grandson Archie, as it was expected. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly accepted an invitation in March from the Queen to holiday with her at Balmoral this summer, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan's trip to Scotland seems unlikely now.