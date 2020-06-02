The Queen receives amazing gift on the 67th anniversary of her coronation Queen Elizabeth II was crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953

The Queen has celebrated the anniversary of her coronation with a win at the races! Her Majesty, who was crowned at Westminster Abbey in 1953, is an avid racing fan and no doubt watched her horse, First Receiver, claim top spot at Kempton on Tuesday. With horse racing now taking place behind closed doors amid the coronavirus, the Queen may have watched the live televised coverage from the comfort of Windsor Castle.

Racing was one of the first elite competitive sports to return in England since the coronavirus outbreak, with meetings beginning at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday following an 11-week break. Races are taking place behind closed doors with a no-spectators policy, and with strict hygiene and social distancing rules being enforced.

With First Receiver winning by a long way, Kempton Park Racecourse tweeted the victory was "Social Distancing at its finest". Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, First Receiver was ridden by jockey Ryan Moore who wore the Queen's racing colours - purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and a black velvet cap with gold fringe.

The Queen's horse First Receiver won at Kempton Racecourse on Tuesday

The Queen's coronation was the first televised coronation ceremony, watched by over 20 million people at a time when there were only 2.7m televisions. The monarch shared some behind-the-scenes insights from her 1953 coronation in a BBC documentary series called The Coronation in 2018. Revealing her wicked sense of humour, the monarch spoke about the "horrible" Gold State Coach in which she rode around London and the potential perils of wearing her heavy crown.

During Queen Elizabeth II's coronation ceremony, the newly anointed monarch and members of her Royal Family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching RAF fly by. Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip joined Her Royal Highness to watch the exciting display. Prince Charles was the first child to witness his mother's coronation as Sovereign. Princess Anne did not attend the ceremony as she was considered too young.

