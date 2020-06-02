The Queen's patronage shows support for the Black Lives Matter movement 

One of the Queen's patronages shared a powerful post on Instagram in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday. Following the devastating death of George Floyd in the US, a number of organisations, charities and celebrities have been using their social media platforms to raise awareness and demand justice for the 46-year-old.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which champions, funds and connects young leaders working hard to change the world, posted a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

In the caption, QCT spoke about the importance of speaking up at this time, saying: "Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. QCT passionately believes that we all have the power to effect positive change. Now is the time to speak up and speak out. The time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. The time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Now is the time to come together and build a better future as one. Silence is not an option."

On Twitter, the QCT also reposted a tweet from Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, who has shared some anti-racism tips and key resources. The Diana Award, which has the support of the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex, runs anti-bullying and mentoring programmes.

Check out the post below from @Ttall where she has shared key resources and important tips on what you can do right now 👇 #TeamQCT https://t.co/qnSGZsARRi — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) June 1, 2020

The QCT is overseen by its patron, the Queen, as well as its President, the Duke of Sussex, and Vice-President, the Duchess of Sussex.