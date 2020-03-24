The Earl of Wessex and his teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor were spotted horse riding in Windsor over the weekend. The pair both wore helmets and padded jackets while getting some fresh air in the paddock. The Wessexes live nearby at Bagshot Park and Prince Edward, 56, and Lady Louise, 16, also enjoyed a father-daughter day out together last month.

READ: 5 ways the royal family will stay in touch during self-isolation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares home-schooling tips

The teenage royal takes after her grandmother, the Queen, and has been a huge fan of horse riding since childhood. Lady Louise has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers.

Her grandfather, Prince Philip, was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships. Lady Louise achieved third place when she took part in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2019.

MORE: Louise Pentland's 6 tips for working from home with children

Lady Louise has enjoyed horse riding from a young age

On Monday, her mother the Countess of Wessex filmed a video for the royal family's official Twitter and Instagram pages, encouraging fellow mums and dads not to feel alone in their new home-schooling routines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The footage was filmed by Lady Louise and also gave fans a peek into the family's Surrey home.

"For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty," Sophie began. "But please don't feel alone. Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing them and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all."

Prince Edward and Sophie are also parents to 12-year-old son, James, Viscount Severn.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.