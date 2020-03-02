Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor enjoy father-daughter day in Windsor The pair share the same hobby as the Queen

The Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor enjoyed a father-daughter day as they went horse riding in Windsor on Saturday. Prince Edward, 55, and Lady Louise, 16, chatted as they rode around the grounds of Windsor Castle. The pair were wrapped up against the cold in their riding gear with the Queen's youngest son wearing a brown wax jacket and a red helmet, while her youngest granddaughter donned a red padded jacket and protective headwear.

Lady Louise takes after her grandmother and has been a huge fan of horse riding since childhood. The teenager has been often pictured showing off her equestrian skills, competing in the British Driving Society Championship for Young Drivers. Her grandfather, Prince Philip was very instrumental in the development of carriage driving and has represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships. Lady Louise achieved third place when she took part in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2019.

Edward and wife Sophie recently enjoyed a family ski holiday in the Swiss ski resort of St Moritz while Lady Louise and their son James, Viscount Severn, 12, were both off from school during February half-term. The Wessexes keep their children largely out of the spotlight, aside from formal family events such as Trooping the Colour and royal weddings. The family-of-four currently live at Bagshot Park in Surrey and Edward and Sophie celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year.

Lady Louise accompanied her mother during a rare engagement in January, as they visited the training grounds of England Hockey, at The National Sports Centre at Bisham Abbey. The Earl will celebrate his 56th birthday on 10 March and will carry out engagements in Colchester with wife Sophie on the day.

