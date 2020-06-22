The sweet gifts Kate Middleton is set to receive this week We bet the Duchess of Cambridge will be delighted!

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to receive some very special mail this week from a group of inspired schoolchildren. Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery shared colourful images of some of the letters their pupils have written to Kate, following her school assembly on the importance of kindness last week.

The Norfolk-based school tweeted: "Our children enjoyed the @OakNational Academy assembly with HRH Duchess of Cambridge on Friday. She talked about different ways of kindness & recognising the benefits of kindness to others @KensingtonRoyal." Many of the children's letters featured hand-drawn rainbows, with the word 'Kindness' standing out on one note.

Our children enjoyed the @OakNational Academy assembly with HRH Duchess of Cambridge on Friday. She talked about different ways of kindness & recognising the benefits of kindness to others @KensingtonRoyal #SheringhamCommunityPrimarySchoolandNursery #SCPSNhomelearning #kindness pic.twitter.com/J7QGYir0wt — Sheringham Community Primary School & Nursery (@OFFICESPS) June 22, 2020

The royal mum-of-three gave the weekly assembly at Oak National Academy, an online classroom set up to support teachers and parents during lockdown. During the session, the Duchess said: "Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too."

Kate led a school assembly last week

Kate was also joined by students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, whose parents have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. The children shared photographs they had taken and submitted to the Duchess's Hold Still photography project, based around one of its central themes, 'Acts of Kindness,' and discussed some of the ways they had been spreading kindness themselves in recent weeks.

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out her first in-person engagement last Thursday as lockdown measures eased in the UK. Kate surprised customers at Fakenham Garden Centre, near her Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, as she dropped in to show her support for local businesses.

