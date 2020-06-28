Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future project revealed - and it involves Wisconsin The couple spoke to the President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County over the phone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been working hard behind the scenes despite the pandemic. And on Saturday, new details emerged of the couple's future projects thanks to President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Michael Johnson.

Michael tweeted to his more than two thousands followers that he had just got off the phone with Harry and Meghan and revealed details of their private chat.

Some of the couple's plans were revealed on Twitter by Michael Johnson

"On the phone with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry shared that young people's voices matter and Meghan has agreed to talk with girls in Wisconsin and we will be scheduling that soon. Thank you for caring!," he wrote.

According to their official website, "Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's aim is to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring adults."

They add: "It is our goal to lead the way in youth development programs by working together with local businesses, foundations, and community programs to produce positive outcomes for nearly 7,500 young people and their families."

The couple have been working hard the pandemic

News of the couple's future project comes just hours after it was confirmed that the couple are supporting the Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which is calling for a boycott of Facebook advertising following the social media giant's failure to stop misinformation and hateful content.

A source close to the couple revealed to HELLO! that in the wake of George Floyd's murder, Harry and Meghan have been working closely with leaders and advocates who are pursuing racial and civil justice in a bid to end online hate speech.

Some of the groups that the couple have been in talks with include the NAACP, Colour of Change, and Anti-Defamation League (the groups leading Stop Hate For Profit).