Meghan Markle stuns onlookers with her 'perfect' Spanish The Duchess of Sussex paid an emotional visit to an LA charity

The Duchess of Sussex stunned onlookers with her incredible language skills during a recent visit to a LA charity with the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry visited Homeboy Industries last month, an organisation which supports people after they leave prison or gang involvement.

While the couple both got stuck in to help make baked goods for the community and learn more about the charity's members, it was Meghan's "perfect" Spanish which left the group gobsmacked.

Meghan and Harry volunteered at Homeboy Industries last month

During a conversation with one of the group's members, Meghan reportedly began speaking in Spanish, much to the surprise of the room. "She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman," Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, told People. "She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good."

It shouldn't really come as a surprise that the Duchess is adept at languages. After university, Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned Spanish.

Meghan Markle guest-edited the 2019 September issue of Vogue

News of Meghan's visit comes as she celebrated some exciting news on Wednesday - the September issue of British Vogue magazine, which she guest-edited, has been awarded The Diversity Initiative of the Year Award at the PPA Awards. Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful, who worked with Meghan on the Forces for Change issue, was also awarded the Editor of the Year Award.

The 38-year-old sent a special message following the announcement. She said: "I'm honoured to have this very special issue recognised. Creating Forces for Change with Edward was an opportunity to have the September Issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it - beautiful and strong in its diversity. Huge congratulations to Edward who helped bring this to light, and for his additional honour of being awarded 'best editor' by PPA."

The special September issue also holds a Vogue record; it is the fastest-selling issue in the magazine's 104-year history, selling out in under ten days.

