Princess Beatrice inherits titles from Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family after secret royal wedding

The royal family has welcomed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to the Firm following his secret marriage to Princess Beatrice at Windsor Castle on Friday 17 July. While their future children will be in line to the throne, the Duke of York's eldest daughter has also inherited titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, 68, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told Mail Online prior to the wedding: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Former British Olympian Alessandro was married to Nikki Burrows for five years and they had two children together, Natalia, now 38, and Edoardo, 37. He met Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York in the Swiss ski resort Verbier in 1972 and the families have been friends for years. Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September 2019, following a weekend break in Italy.

As well as titles, property developer Edoardo is set to inherit the family's sprawling residence Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy, which is less than an hour away from Milan. The 13-bedroom property is surrounded by parkland and has an outdoor swimming pool.

The couple was due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace in May, with a reception to take place at Buckingham Palace. The wedding was, however, postponed following the outbreak of COVID-19. It was set to be a much more intimate and private affair compared to recent royal nuptials, as the chapel seats only around 150 people.

Further details are still to be announced about the royal wedding, but it was revealed in May that Beatrice and Edoardo had asked his four-year-old son Christopher to be his best man. Affectionately known as Woolfie, he is Edoardo's child from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

