Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's sentimental wedding connection revealed The siblings got married two years apart

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice opted for very different weddings – one was a televised affair that saw millions of viewers tune in while the other was a private ceremony only for the eyes of close family and friends.

However, the siblings did have one thing in common when it came to their nuptials as they both hosted their evening reception at their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor.

After tying the knot to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle back in 2018, Eugenie invited a host of celebrity guests to the evening party at her family home, including the likes of Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Ellie Goulding.

Eugenie changed into a Zac Posen gown for a black-tie dinner and live music performances, followed by another festival-themed party the next day. Photos of the evening celebrations show trees covered with draping lights and a marquee decorated with deep orange, red and yellow flowers.

Two years later, Princess Beatrice had a very intimate wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had a very limited guestlist at the ceremony before inviting over 14 friends to Royal Lodge for the reception.

Princess Eugenie changed into a Zac Posen gown for her wedding reception

According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules. It featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard, and they even hired a bouncy castle which was no doubt enjoyed by Edoardo's son Wolfie.

Guests supposedly stayed until the early hours of Saturday and slept in glamping pods that had been set up on the grounds of the Windsor home.

Prince Andrew's and Sarah Ferguson's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor

Perhaps both Beatrice and Eugenie chose the property for its intimate setting, which no doubt reminded them of their childhood.

Set within 21 acres of secluded gardens and boasting 30 rooms, the Grade II-listed residence offers plenty of space for a private wedding reception.

It was the former home of the Queen Mother until her death in 2002, when it was passed to Prince Andrew.

