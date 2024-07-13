Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton react to Princess Anne's royal return with rare public message
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
royals inside st paul's cathedral © Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate react to Princess Anne's royal return with rare public message

Princess Kate praised 'super trooper' Princess Anne ahead of her own Wimbledon return  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
19 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales reacted to the return of Princess Anne to royal duties with a rare social media message on Saturday. 

"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x," the royal couple penned on Instagram and X.

William and Kate's message to Anne© Instagram
William and Kate congratulated Anne

It was announced that the Princess Royal had begun her "gradual return" to duties on Friday with a visit to Riding for the Disabled Association's Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College. 

View post on X

It marks Princess Anne's first outing since she was hospitalised in June following an incident at her home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. It was revealed that the royal had sustained "minor injuries" including a concussion following the horse-related incident.

The rare message from King Charles' son and his wife comes just after Kensington Palace revealed that Kate will make an appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday and present the winners trophy.

Kate Middleton holding men's trophy at Wimbledon 2023© Getty
Kate will present the winner's trophy

The Princess, who continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, will be seen for the first time since she attended the King's birthday parade, otherwise known as Trooping the Colour, on 15 June. 

James told hosts Andrea, Emmy and Emily that the Wales' have a 'strong bond'© James Whatling
Kate was seen at Trooping the Colour

Her appearance in the royal carriage with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was the first since the news of her cancer diagnosis was announced in March.

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty
Princess Anne visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships, marking her royal return

Princess Anne was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 24 June following the incident. During her time in hospital, Buckingham Palace released a statement which said: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence thanked the team at Southmead Hospital 'for their care, expertise and kindness' during his wife's stay at the hospital© Getty
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited his wife in hospital

Following a visit to his wife in hospital, Sir Timothy Laurence assured media that the Princess was "doing fine, slow but sure", having taken her a "few little treats from home".

Princess Anne and Sarah Chatto© Getty
Anne, Princess Royal and Lady Sarah Chatto attended day three of Royal Ascot

DISCOVER: Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in rare Wimbledon appearance - see unearthed photo 

The Princess is a hard-working royal who keeps busy with a busy schedule of public-facing events. Prior to her accident, Anne attended day three of Royal Ascot 2024, alongside her cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, wearing a floral blue outfit.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More