Prince William and Princess Kate react to Princess Anne's royal return with rare public message

The Prince and Princess of Wales reacted to the return of Princess Anne to royal duties with a rare social media message on Saturday.

"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x," the royal couple penned on Instagram and X.

© Instagram William and Kate congratulated Anne

It was announced that the Princess Royal had begun her "gradual return" to duties on Friday with a visit to Riding for the Disabled Association's Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College.

It marks Princess Anne's first outing since she was hospitalised in June following an incident at her home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. It was revealed that the royal had sustained "minor injuries" including a concussion following the horse-related incident.

The rare message from King Charles' son and his wife comes just after Kensington Palace revealed that Kate will make an appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday and present the winners trophy.

© Getty Kate will present the winner's trophy

The Princess, who continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, will be seen for the first time since she attended the King's birthday parade, otherwise known as Trooping the Colour, on 15 June.

© James Whatling Kate was seen at Trooping the Colour

Her appearance in the royal carriage with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was the first since the news of her cancer diagnosis was announced in March.

© Getty Princess Anne visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships, marking her royal return

Princess Anne was admitted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 24 June following the incident. During her time in hospital, Buckingham Palace released a statement which said: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

© Getty Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited his wife in hospital

Following a visit to his wife in hospital, Sir Timothy Laurence assured media that the Princess was "doing fine, slow but sure", having taken her a "few little treats from home".

© Getty Anne, Princess Royal and Lady Sarah Chatto attended day three of Royal Ascot

The Princess is a hard-working royal who keeps busy with a busy schedule of public-facing events. Prior to her accident, Anne attended day three of Royal Ascot 2024, alongside her cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, wearing a floral blue outfit.