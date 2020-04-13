Danielle Stacey
The Duchess of Cornwall shared a reading list of her favourite books on Clarence House's Instagram account over the Easter weekend.
The Duchess of Cornwall shared a list of her favourite books over the Easter weekend to inspire the nation during the UK lockdown against coronavirus - but how many of them have you read? Camilla's reading list includes classics, such as Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, as well as a travel book, penned by her late brother, Mark Shand.
Mr Shand, who was a British travel writer and conservationist, wrote Travels On My Elephant, in 1992. It was based on his experiences across India with an Asian elephant named Tara. Sadly, Mr Shand died in 2014 after suffering a fall in New York. In a series of Instagram stories on Clarence House's social media account, Camilla gave her reasons behind each book she'd selected, saying that her brother's memoir "always brings a tear to my eye."
In the Instagram caption, the Duchess said: "Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said 'There is no friend as loyal as a book'. In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh. With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest 'friends'."
One of Camilla's key passions is reading and she has long-promoted its importance for all ages through some of her patronages, including the National Literacy Trust, the Royal Society of Literature, BookTrust and Coram Beanstalk.
The Duchess' full list of reading recommendations are:
- Restless by William Boyd
- A Tale Of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
- The Simon Serrailler series by Susan Hill
- The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman
- The Cazalet Chronicles by Elizabeth Jane Howard
- A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles
- The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain
- The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak
- Travels On My Elephant by Mark Shand
