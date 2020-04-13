Duchess of Cornwall shares her favourite books to get you through coronavirus lockdown Camilla is a huge advocate of reading

The Duchess of Cornwall shared a list of her favourite books over the Easter weekend to inspire the nation during the UK lockdown against coronavirus - but how many of them have you read? Camilla's reading list includes classics, such as Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities, as well as a travel book, penned by her late brother, Mark Shand.

Mr Shand, who was a British travel writer and conservationist, wrote Travels On My Elephant, in 1992. It was based on his experiences across India with an Asian elephant named Tara. Sadly, Mr Shand died in 2014 after suffering a fall in New York. In a series of Instagram stories on Clarence House's social media account, Camilla gave her reasons behind each book she'd selected, saying that her brother's memoir "always brings a tear to my eye."

In the Instagram caption, the Duchess said: "Ernest Hemingway, famously, once said 'There is no friend as loyal as a book'. In these challenging times when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh. With that in mind, here is a list of my dearest 'friends'."

One of Camilla's key passions is reading and she has long-promoted its importance for all ages through some of her patronages, including the National Literacy Trust, the Royal Society of Literature, BookTrust and Coram Beanstalk.

The Duchess' full list of reading recommendations are:

Restless by William Boyd

A Tale Of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

The Simon Serrailler series by Susan Hill

The Secret Commonwealth by Philip Pullman

The Cazalet Chronicles by Elizabeth Jane Howard

A Gentleman In Moscow by Amor Towles

The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain

The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak

Travels On My Elephant by Mark Shand

