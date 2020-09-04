The Queen opens Sandringham to public for drive-in cinema Films including Toy Story and 1917 will be shown

The Queen's royal residence, Sandringham House, is to host an open-air cinema across the final weekend of September.

The estate confirmed: "At the end of September we'll be welcoming @EnchantedCinema for a variety of Drive In Movies in the grounds of Sandringham - see the full list and book tickets via the website."

Screening will take place across 25, 26 and 27 September, and films shown include Toy Story, 1917 and Rocketman.

Attendees will be charged £32.50 per car.

The Queen spends almost two months of each year at Sandringham House, with the senior royals gathering to celebrate Christmas there together.

Her Majesty typically travels to the Sandringham Estate shortly before Christmas and stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death in private.

She is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending time on the 600-acre estate.

However, we have rarely been given a look inside the 19th-century house.

But that all changed in March, when a new photo shared on the Sandringham Estate's Instagram account offered a glimpse inside the saloon of the house, which is said to be where the royals like to spend their evenings, and also where they have afternoon tea together on Christmas Eve.

Wooden panelling and ornate columns are among the features of this impressive room, which has a portrait of the Queen hung on one wall, and chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

The striking room is located at the entrance to the house and spans two floors, with a minstrel's gallery over the entrance that was built to house the band when the space was previously used as a ballroom.

