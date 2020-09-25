What will Princess Eugenie's baby's title be? The royal announced her pregnancy on Instagram

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank early next year – and we all want to know what title he or she will be given.

While Eugenie is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, it doesn't automatically mean that her son or daughter will also inherit a title.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's baby could have this in common with Prince Harry's son

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sweet love story

In fact, as it stands, Eugenie and Jack's child will have no official title at all.

"As things stand, Princess Eugenie's baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title," says Royal Editor Emily Nash.

However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Eugenie’s husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

MORE: How Princess Eugenie's baby will affect Prince Edward and his children

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child in 2021

"The Queen could change this, but only by giving Jack a title of his own or changing the rules on inheriting titles by issuing Letters Patent," Emily added.

"He or she will be known as Master or Miss Brooksbank, similar to most other great-grandchildren of the Queen, such as Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia and Lena Tindall and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor."

Eugenie and Jack announced their baby news on Instagram on Friday, posting two photos and writing: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." The pictures showed the happy couple hold up a pair of John Lewis bear slippers, while they happily smiled towards the camera in the second snap.

The couple announced Eugenie's pregnancy with this sweet photo

Buckingham Palace also said in a statement: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Once the news was confirmed, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson exclusively told HELLO!: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.