The Duchess of Sussex gave us a glimpse of her beautiful living room in her Santa Barbara home, as she made a surprise appearance on America's Got Talent on Wednesday.

Meghan, 39, sent a special video message during the show's finale to fan favourite Archie Williams after being touched by his heartbreaking story.

It marks the first time we've seen inside the Sussexes' lounge at their Montecito abode, and it certainly echoes the aesthetic we've come to know with Meghan from her former Toronto home.

The couple have opted for minimalist décor for their living room, with a cream sofa and neutral walls. Striped scatter cushions add texture to the space, along with three monochrome prints on the wall in the background.

An antique-looking sideboard can be seen behind the sofa with plenty of personal touches that we've come to associate with Meghan's interior style, including fresh flowers to add a splash of colour.

Back when Meghan ran her own lifestyle blog The Tig, she regularly spoke about her love of candles, so it's no surprise that there's a Diptyque Tubereuse scented candle on display. Three large candles on rustic-looking wooden holders can also be seen next to the designer home accessory.

Meghan has added finishing touches such as candles and flowers

The former Suits actress always had piles of books scattered throughout her Toronto home and she's given royal fans some insight into her latest favourite reads.

Meghan and Harry's coffee table books include Profiles by celebrity photographer Marc Hom, who has captured portraits of A-listers including Angelina Jolie, David Beckham and Michelle Obama.

The couple also own A Photographer's Life; 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz, the celebrity photographer who has captured portraits of the Queen.

An impressive collection of books

Among the other books in the pile is The Black Godfather: The Clarence Avant Story, which is associated with the Netflix documentary series about the American music executive, entrepreneur and film producer.

Harry and Meghan have set up their own production company and recently signed a deal with the online streaming giant to make their own documentaries.

The couple's latest reads also include Women: National Geographic Image Collection, a photography collection which "reveals the lives of women from around the globe, accompanied by revelatory new interviews and portraits of contemporary trailblazers including Oprah Winfrey, Jane Goodall and Christiane Amanpour."

Duchess Meghan's new home is filled with her favourites, like Diptyque's Tubereuse candle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussed moved into their £11m Montecito mansion in July with their 16-month-old son Archie, after stepping back from royal duties earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan also shared a glimpse of their incredible garden, featuring a cameo from their black Labrador Pula, during a special video message for the TIME100 TV special.

