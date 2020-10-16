How pregnant Princess Eugenie's third trimester will be very different The UK government has announced tougher coronavirus restrictions for London

Princess Eugenie recently announced that she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first baby together.

Whilst most mums-to-be would usually be spending the final months of their pregnancy catching up with friends and family before the baby arrives, Eugenie's third trimester may be a bit tough, after new restrictions were announced in London on Thursday.

The capital will face Tier 2 coronavirus measures from Saturday, which will ban households mixing indoors.

READ: Princess Eugenie given special new role close to her heart

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eugenie celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack are currently residing in their Kensington Palace cottage, and unless the Princess, who is due in early 2021, moves into Royal Lodge in Windsor with her parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, she could spend the last months of her pregnancy alone with her husband. Eugenie and Jack stayed with Prince Andrew and Sarah during lockdown before moving back to London over the summer.

While most expectant mothers can look forward to a baby shower with friends and family in their third trimester, gatherings indoors are banned under the new rules.

Unlike the Duchess of Sussex, who flew to New York for a baby shower with her closest friends in February 2019, Eugenie may have to settle for a virtual one, if the restrictions remain in place over the next few months.

MORE: Princess Eugenie praises 'completely unique' Sarah Ferguson in sweet birthday message

Eugenie stayed in Windsor with her parents during lockdown

Eugenie has also been spotted out and about with her older sister Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in recent weeks.

Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace is just a short drive from Eugenie's three-bedroom cottage at Kensington Palace.

Given the new rules, the royal siblings and their parents would be able to meet outdoors in a group of no more than six.

MORE: Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in unseen wedding photo shared by Zac Posen

Beatrice and Eugenie leaving Annabel's in London in September

The UK government website states under the high alert level: "You must not meet socially with friends and family indoors in any setting unless you live with them or have formed a support bubble with them. This includes private homes, and any other indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants.

"A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins with another household. Households in that support bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit public places together".

It adds: "You may continue to see friends and family you do not live with (or have not formed a support bubble with) outside, including in a garden or other outdoor space. When you do so, you must not meet in a group of more than six. This limit of six includes children of any age."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.