Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy night out in London The York sisters were spotted at Annabel's in Mayfair

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoyed a night out in London on Tuesday for the first time since Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

The royal sisters were pictured leaving Annabel's private members club in Mayfair, along with Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

Newlywed Beatrice, 32, looked chic in a floral embroidered black dress and wore a matching face mask as she stepped into the car.

Her younger sister, Eugenie, 30, opted for a long line grey coat, with a black blouse and matching leather-look leggings.

In keeping with UK government guidelines, Eugenie also wore a reusable face covering by New York-based artist Jenny Holzer for the Wedel Collective, with the words 'You & Me' printed on it.

The Princess, who married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, was spotted shopping in London over the weekend, wearing one of her favourite floral frocks.

Meanwhile Beatrice, who recently returned to London from her reported honeymoon breaks in the south of France and Italy, was spotted grocery shopping with her four-year-old stepson Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, last week.

The Duke of York's eldest daughter was also pictured as she popped into baby shop The Little White Company, while Edoardo waited in the car for his wife.

Beatrice wore a floral embroidered dress

Beatrice and Edoardo have been settling into married life following their private wedding ceremony in Windsor in July.

The bride stunned in one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses on her wedding day, which had been modified for Beatrice by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin. The gown is set to go on public display at Windsor Castle from Thursday 24 September.

The couple stayed at Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds during lockdown before their wedding. They are thought to be back living at Beatrice's apartment in St James's Palace in London.

Eugenie and Jack stayed at Royal Lodge in Windsor with Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, during lockdown. The couple returned to their home Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace over the summer.

