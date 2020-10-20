The Great British Bake Off's royal fans revealed We'd love to see them take on challenges in the tent!

The Great British Bake Off has been an annual staple on our TVs since 2010, so it's no wonder the baking competition has attracted a few high-profile fans over the past decade, including royalty!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be fans, with Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood revealing in 2014 that Prince William and Kate tune in to watch the show.

In the past, the couple have both appeared to hint that they're regular Bake Off viewers, with Prince William reassuring youngsters at a south London youth club in 2016 that the show "will be just as good" when GBBO moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

The Cambridges also joined forces with former Bake Off judge Mary Berry in December 2019 for a TV Christmas special, where William and Kate went head-to-head in a roulade-making challenge.

The Duchess confirmed that she was a huge fan of Mary's cookbooks and cakes when the pair first met in 2013.

Kate also revealed during the recent TV special that one of Prince Louis' first words was 'Mary' saying: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

"And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

Kate with Mary Berry at RHS Wisley in 2019

The Duchess also told Mary about her own baking credentials, revealing that she makes her children's birthday cakes.

"I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

If there was ever a royal version of the Great British Bake Off, we're sure Kate would win star baker, as she's seemingly had plenty of practice!

