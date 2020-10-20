Kate Garraway was visibly moved when she spoke to former Prime Minister Gordon Brown on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain. Her world has been turned upside ever since her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital back in March with coronavirus.

Discussing the impact the pandemic may have on young people's jobs in the future, the politician made reference to Kate's family situation as the interview came to an end.

"And our thoughts are always with Kate and her family," he said, to which Kate replied: "Well, thank you very much." Gordon and Derek, who was formerly a member of the Labour party, had worked together in the past.

The 53-year-old became ill in March and tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to intensive care, where he was placed on a ventilator, and spent several weeks there before being woken from his induced coma in July. Since then, the dad-of-two has been in a state of minimal consciousness, and hasn't yet been able to speak.

Last week, Kate gave a candid update with GMB viewers about how the ordeal has affected her family, including her children, Darcey and Billy. "It ends up with the same thing, which is stable, but actually in-between, when I'm not talking to you there are big ups and big downs," she shared.

"Not big ups really, small improvements, and worrying downs as well, but the last few days have been pretty stable, so keeping everything crossed really."

Kate's husband Derek was rushed to hospital in March

Kate's co-host Susanna Reid then raised the subject of hospital restrictions. "It's tough. It is tough," the doting wife responded. "It's very hard, but you completely understand why hospitals have to do it, you know, they have to protect those inside, who may be recovering from COVID or maybe dealing with lots of other seriously ill conditions.

"But do to that they have to decrease footfall, you know, Darcey has not been able to see Derek. His mum and dad haven't been able to see Derek for a long, long time now. You know, the fact they live in Lancashire and that might go into tier two will have an effect because that will be very tough for them to argue the case to be able to visit if they're in one of those areas with high cases, so yeah it is difficult."

