Prince William and Kate Middleton's change to their daily routine this week revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte currently attend Thomas’s Battersea school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are regulars on the school run but this week the royals are set for a shake-up in their routine.

Prince George, seven, and Princess Charlotte, five, both attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London. But as of Thursday 22 October, the royal siblings can put down their school books to enjoy the October half-term.

No doubt Prince William and Kate will retreat to their country home Anmer Hall with George, Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis. The Cambridges often spend the school holidays at their Norfolk abode, which is close to the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

The family-of-five also chose to stay at the Georgian property during lockdown, when George and Charlotte were homeschooled like thousands of other children across the country.

George started Year 3 (Middle or Junior School year) in September, while Charlotte is now in Year 1. Meanwhile, Louis is expected to start to nursery in early 2021.

During a recent video call with youngsters William and Kate met at the SOS Children's Village in Lahore, Pakistan, last year, the Duchess revealed that George and Charlotte had been excited to return to school.

Charlotte's first day of school in September 2019

Saba Faisal, national director at the SOS Village, said that before the schools opened again she had asked the children that maybe they would want the long holiday to continue, but that they said: "Absolutely not, we want to go and meet our friends."

Kate replied: "Our children were the same."

Royal fans recently got to hear George, Charlotte and Louis speak publicly for the first time, when the trio asked Sir David Attenborough a series of questions about animals and the environment.

