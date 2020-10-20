The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spotted with Kate Garraway hours after surprise outing The royals filmed for the Pride of Britain awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen filming with Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway on Tuesday, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

Both Kate and William donned blue for the occasion, and their appearance came hours after they met with photographers near Waterloo earlier in the day.

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet finalists from the Hold Still photography project

In the photos, the Duchess could be seen in a beautifully tailored blue suit, while the Duke opted for one in an almost identical shade. Kate wore a gorgeous floral dress and could be seen chatting away to the doting parents as they filmed for the Pride of Britain awards outside St. Bartholomew's Hospital in the capital.

Kate and William out in London on Tuesday

The royal couple delighted fans earlier in the day when they met some of the 100 finalists of the Hold Still project which documented life in the UK during lockdown.

As the striking images of life during lockdown go on display in 80 towns and cities across the UK, William and Kate donned facemasks and headed to Waterloo to meet Hackey Food Hub volunteer Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayed, who featured in the image "Sami", taken by Grey Hutton.

The Duchess looked lovely in red

They also visited St Bart's Hospital to meet Joyce Duah, who took the photograph "All in this Together." Joyce, who is a specialist oncology pharmacist, photographed colleagues Amelia Chowdhury and Dipal Samuel, who were drafted in to work as pharmacy technicians in the Intensive Care Unit.

Speaking about Joyce's work, the Duchess said: "Thank you so much for the image. It had such an impact it captured the moment, it was a look behind the scenes. The story of what you experienced is so important."

The Duke added: "It is important for history purposes to show that actually happened."

