Princess Beatrice talks 'magical' wedding day to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal couple tied the knot in secret in July

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have sent heartwarming thank you cards to well-wishers, which have been unveiled three months on from their secret wedding in July.

In a post shared on royal fan account, the Duchess of Wonderland, the royal couple sent hand-written notes alongside an official wedding photo.

Touching upon their "magical" day, the message read: "Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent to us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge. Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families.

"We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much."

The heartfelt note concluded with: "Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo x."

Over the summer, Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo, surprised the world after they revealed they had secretly got married during the pandemic.

A picture of the thank you note Princess Beatrice has sent credit: @theduchessofwonderland

Although the couple were due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, they actually ended up marrying in Windsor.

Their ceremony was attended only by the couple's parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie, and the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The thank you card was accompanied by this official wedding photo

The sweet thank you cards come shortly after Edo gave royal fans a rare insight into their married life together. "My favourite room in my house is the kitchen," he said in a recent interview with the Financial Times. "I've fallen in love with cooking again.

"It's been the epicentre of our family life and we come together for every meal. We are lucky enough to have a small vegetable garden and we cook seasonally. Even my son has got involved." He also admitted that the only "object I would never part with is my wedding ring".

Beatrice, 32, and Edoardo, 37, were believed to have originally invited over 100 family and friends, but were forced to reduce their numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

