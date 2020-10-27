Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi look so in love in never-before-seen royal wedding photo Sarah, Duchess of York sent a touching note to one royal fan

Princess Beatrice stunned royal fans with her surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July and now a previously unseen photo from her big day has surfaced.

Sarah, Duchess of York sent a stunning black and white image from her eldest daughter's nuptials to one lucky recipient to thank her for her well wishes.

The portrait, shared by Sarah Jane on Instagram, shows the newlyweds looking lovingly at one another and holding hands, as they walk through the grounds of the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Royal Lodge, Windsor after their ceremony.

Sarah enclosed a touching message to the royal fan, writing: "Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness.

"It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down on them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome – their love shone through.

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice.

"Thank you for many years of kindness and loyalty."

The previously unseen photo of Beatrice and Edoardo from their wedding day

Princess Beatrice and property developer Edoardo were forced to postpone their original May nuptials at the Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple instead opted for a more intimate ceremony with their closest family and friends, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, once lockdown restrictions were lifted in July.

But only a handful of official portraits from the private wedding have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The happy couple

The Princess wore one of her grandmother the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns on her wedding day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara – the same jewels Her Majesty donned for her own 1947 nuptials to Prince Phillip.

Beatrice and Edoardo also sent their own thank you cards to well-wishers, describing their wedding day as "magical" and thanking "those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much".

