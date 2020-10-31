Royal photographer reveals Princess Diana's surprising reaction to assistant dropping umbrella on her head The photographer has also worked with the Queen

Royal photographer David Bailey has revealed Princess Diana's surprising reaction after one of his camera assistants dropped a lighting umbrella on her head during a shoot.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this week, the photographer, who has also worked with the Queen, Mother Teresa and more, explained the encounter and that the late royal was "very nice" about it.

"One of my assistants dropped an umbrella light on her head," he began, adding: "[and] when she was leaving, she said, 'Which assistant dropped the umbrella on my head?' I said [pointing], 'It was her'."

"She went over to her and said, 'Don't worry' and was very nice and said it was just an accident." David, who has just released his new book, Look Again, also opened up about what the late Princess of Wales was like on set. "She [was] a nice middle class girl." He then quipped: "Her hair was terrible. Didn't have much posture as well."

The 82-year-old photographer began his career in 1959, working his way up within the fashion world working with titles such as Vogue and more.

David Bailey discussed the moment on The Jonathan Ross Show

On his impressive credentials, he told Jonathan Ross: "I just have a good time and make them have a good time I guess. I never had anyone horrible [to photograph]. Can't think of anyone horrible. I did everyone from the Krays to the Queen."

David then revealed why he enjoyed working with the Queen so much, he said: "Her humour. The twinkle in her eye. She's a special person." He continued: "You judge people when you meet them. I like Maggie Thatcher. Everyone hates her [but] I thought she was alright."

"I never have any ideas. I just wait and see what happens. If people are in a bad mood, I like it, in a good mood, I like it. If they're in a bad mood I keep them in it, be a bit rude to them."

