Charles Spencer details exciting discovery at Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles Spencer is giving Indiana Jones some serious competition as he shares fascinating new updates into the excavation works at Althorp, the family estate.

Princess Diana's younger brother has been at the helm of excavations of a Roman ruin in the grounds of his home, and on Saturday 22 June shared images of a new discovery: an ancient Roman bracelet.

The intricate piece was covered in dirt, but the Earl promised to share updates once it has been restored to some of its original appearance.

© Instagram The discovery will hopefully be the first of many

He posted an image of the bracelet accompanied by the caption: "Beautiful Roman bracelet unearthed at Althorp this week. Last worn? Probably 1,600 years ago, judging by the age of the spoil it was found in.

"Imagine losing it…. And then accepting that it would never be found. I will show you what it looks like after we’ve carefully restored it to something approaching its original glory."

Charles also shared an update into the Roman well discovered in the dig, which has been excavated much more since he last shared pictures of the find. He captioned the photo: "Looking into Althorp's Roman well – with professional archaeologists."

© Instagram The area is being carefully excavated

When the well was first discovered, Charles took to X to share the update with fans: "Excavating a 1,600-year-old Roman well at Althorp, and realising it's as beautiful as any modern sculpture," he wrote.

Royal fans were equally excited by the discovery, with one commenting: "What a fascinating find. Can’t wait to see it restored and possibly some information about it." Another wondered if there might be matching earrings lost nearby.

It's clearly an exciting time for Charles as he works to uncover more of the area's history.

It seems that the Earl has lots to occupy his mind after the shock announcement of his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Karen Gordon, Countess Spencer.

Just days after, Charles was spotted looking close with fellow Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast host Dr Cat Jarman. They co-host the podcast alongside Rev. Richard Coles and set it up in 2023.