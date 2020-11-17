Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet wish from their engagement interview came true The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced their engagement ten years ago

Ten years have passed since Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement to the world, and what a decade it's been for them.

William popped the question during a private holiday with this then-girlfriend in October 2010, but the pair stepped out for a press photo call and interview on 16 November.

During the interview, journalist Tom Bradby asked the couple about how they met and their hopes for their future together, and looking back now, one of their wishes has come true.

When asked if they wanted to have children in future, William said: "I think we'll take it one step at a time. We'll sort of get over the marriage first and then maybe look at the kids. But obviously we want a family, so we'll have to start thinking about that."

Kate also spoke about how important her own family is to her, before adding: "And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves."

Their hopes came true and the pair are now parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

William and Kate are now proud parents to George, Charlotte and Louis

William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001 and their romance was confirmed in 2003.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 and just over 18 months later, in December 2012, the palace announced they were expecting their first child together.

The Duchess gave birth to Prince George in July 2013. Two years later, Princess Charlotte arrived in May 2015 and the Cambridges welcomed their youngest child Louis in April 2018.

