Princess Eugenie makes festive appearance for charity close to her heart The Queen's granddaughter is expecting her first child in 2021

Princess Eugenie made a festive appearance on Thursday night as she attended a special online Christmas carol concert for a charity close to her heart.

The royal, who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in early 2021, gave a special reading during Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity's Virtually Christmas event.

In a pre-recorded video, Eugenie read an extract from Dr Seuss's The Grinch that Stole Christmas.

Princess Eugenie gave a special reading for a charity close to her heart

Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, received treatment for COVID-19 at Royal Brompton Hospital earlier this year. The Princess later delivered a heartfelt message of thanks to staff at the hospital for the care that her father-in-law received, saying: "I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Royal Brompton for saving my father-in-law’s life.

"From the bottom of my husband's heart and my heart, we just want to thank you for everything you have done on the front line, making sure we can all be safe and sleep well at night.

"Thank you for giving us all hope and thank you for changing the course of this pandemic."

Princess Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child next year

The online carol concert also featured Dame Sian Phillips, star of I, Claudius, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Strike, reading a passage from St John’s Gospel, and the charity's patient choir Singing for Breathing, Fortis Voices and Harefield Primary School choir.

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting staff and patients at Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals.

Eugenie and Jack have been among the royal volunteers helping to deliver care packages to frontline workers throughout the pandemic this year.

The couple also helped to pack boxes of food for the Salvation Army in May.

Eugenie and Jack married in October 2018, and in September they shared the announcement that they are expecting their first child together in early 2021 in an adorable Instagram post.

