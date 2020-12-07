Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate individuals and charities with heartfelt awards - report The Sussexes now reside in Santa Barbara

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to launch their own honours list in the US, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in March, will recognise the achievements of firms, charities and individuals with their own awards as part of their charitable organisation Archewell, The Sun reports.

According to the newspaper, papers filed in the US reveal the Sussexes hope to celebrate "charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health".

HELLO! has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's representatives for comment.

Harry and Meghan's new website Archewell

In October, Harry and Meghan launched a new website for their Archewell organisation, inviting readers to sign up for updates.

The Sussexes' philanthropic body has been up and running for some months, HELLO! understands.

On a neutral taupe background, the dictionary definitions for the words Arche and Well are laid out, hinting at what the couple have planned for their not-for-profit foundation.

It reads: "Arche…Greek word meaning 'source of action'. Well… a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March

Last week, Harry and Meghan were reportedly spotted Christmas tree shopping during a low-key outing in Santa Barbara.

Harry even had a sweet interaction with one excited little boy, who thought he was a member of staff!

The Sussexes moved into their first family home in Montecito with their 18-month-old son Archie in July.

This year will mark Harry, Meghan and Archie's first Christmas together in the US. They spent last Christmas in Canada with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

