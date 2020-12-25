Watch the Queen's 2020 Christmas speech - video The nation settled down to watch the monarch's annual speech

The Queen has delivered her annual Christmas broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth.

In her speech, which was highly anticipated following a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch reflected on the past year and spoke of her pride in the nation, saying: "In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year, and I am so proud and moved by this quiet, indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular I say thank you for the part you have played."

WATCH: The Queen's 2020 Christmas speech

Her Majesty could be seen wearing a rich purple Angela Kelly dress and a Queen Mother diamond and mother of pearl shell brooch, which was designed by Lord Courtauld-Thomson and made in 1919.

The brooch was left to The Queen Mother in 1944 by his sister, Winifred Hope Thomson.

Next to the Queen, a touching photo of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen alongside a beautiful twinkling Christmas tree.

The speech was pre-recorded in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle and is always televised at 3pm on Christmas Day.

It's been a very unusual Christmas for the Queen and Prince Philip, who have spent the day at Windsor Castle for the first time in more than 30 years.

