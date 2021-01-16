Prince William is 'proud' the Queen and Prince Philip have received COVID-19 vaccinations The Duke of Cambridge shared rare personal remarks about his grandparents

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed his pride at the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, as he paid tribute to frontline workers administering the injections across the UK.

Prince William's comments about his grandparents came after he was told some medics have witnessed "vaccine hesitancy" among some communities during the roll-out.

William hailed the NHS on a video call with frontline workers on Thursday, revealing the efforts achieved to give millions across Britain the lifesaving injection.

The Duke said: "I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone involved in the vaccination programme because it looks tremendous, it really does.

"I know what a massive difference it is going to make to everyone. It is also worth pointing out I think that this isn't something that happens really easily and that everyone has access to around the world.

"This is because we have a world-leading NHS and we have the right people, research and development here."

Prince William revealed he is 'proud' of his grandparents for getting vaccinated

Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director of Primary Care for NHS England and NHS Improvement and a GP in south-east London, described how important it is for patients to take up their appointments.

She said: "Everyone on the frontline, volunteers and NHS staff have all pulled together and worked so tremendously hard to ensure the vaccine rollout is a success, and it is fantastic that the Duke of Cambridge has taken the time to boost morale for all those across the UK who are so integral to this effort.

"We need to continue to be vigilant and ask that everybody abides by the restrictions in the coming weeks, and whether you have had a vaccine or not, please continue to follow all the guidance to control the virus and save lives – that means staying at home as much as you can, and following the 'hands, face, space' guidance when you can't."

William spoke with frontline workers administering the vaccines

William said: "My grandparents have had the vaccine and I am very proud of them for doing that. It is really important that everyone gets the vaccine when they are told to."

The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, received their COVID-19 vaccinations at Windsor Castle last Saturday, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in a rare health update about the monarch.

The roll-out, which is the largest vaccination programme in British history, has so far administered over 3 million vaccine doses across the UK to the most vulnerable and those who care for them.

The Queen and Prince Philip received their vaccines at Windsor Castle

This week, NHS England opened the first seven large Vaccination Centres helping those who are most at risk from COVID-19 to access vaccines for free, regardless of where they live.

William's call comes after he and wife Kate spoke with emergency responders and counsellors on Wednesday, in which they urged frontline workers to reach out for help with their mental health.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination.

