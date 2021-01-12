The Queen won't be able to follow this tradition when Princess Eugenie's baby is born Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their first child soon

The Queen is set to welcome her ninth and tenth great-grandchildren when Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall give birth to their babies this year. However, there's one tradition the monarch could be set to miss out on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesty is usually one of the first family members to meet a royal baby, having travelled to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children within days of their births.

The Queen also met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie at Windsor Castle, just two days after his arrival in May 2019.

Sadly, with the current lockdown in England, the monarch may have to meet Eugenie's little one by video call until such time as the restrictions are lifted.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have not revealed the due date for their first child, but he or she is expected to be born in early 2021.

Jack and Eugenie will welcome their first child in early 2021

Mike and Zara, who will welcome their third child this year, have also kept their baby's due date under wraps.

The couple live on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, and it's likely that Zara's mother Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her brother Peter Phillips, his ex-wife Autumn and their children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight, will among the first to meet the new tot.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been staying at Windsor Castle throughout the lockdowns, but are said to have been keeping in touch with the rest of the royals by telephone and video calls.

