Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced her pregnancy news on Valentine's Day The historical announcement is made even more special by this tribute

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child together via a spokesperson, but why on Cupid's day?

Nothing the royals do is without history, of course, so naturally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's annoucement would be, in part, a tribute.

It appears that Princess Diana had announced her pregnancy with Harry on February 13th, which allowed for world wide media to ready their morning newspaper covers with the big announcement that she was pregnant with her second child, and for the news to run on Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their second pregnancy

The chosen reveal of their latest pregnancy is in part, a touching tribute to Diana, and it is extra fitting that this will be Meghan's second child, as Harry was Diana's.

Palace officials reportedly said at the time: "Both Prince Charles and Princess Diana are delighted by the news -- as are the queen, Prince Philip and all the members of both families."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan are already parents to one-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019, and given their incredible rapport with children, it's no wonder that there's going to be a new addition to their family.

One of the biggest clues which sparked speculation of a pregnancy was the adjournment of the trial for Meghan's High Court privacy case.

The trial date provisionally set for 11 January 2021 has been postponed until autumn after Meghan's legal team gave a "confidential ground" as to why it was needed.

Given that the Sussexes now live in the US and Meghan was expected to attend the trial in London in person, it makes sense that the Duchess would want to postpone the trial until after the birth of her second child.

Harry and Meghan have been carrying out work with various charities and organisations via video calls, as well as volunteer work in-person.

However, the Duchess has been noticeably absent from public appearances since visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery with Harry, in honour of Remembrance Sunday.

Archie will be a big brother

The Duke made a solo appearance at the Stand Up For Heroes event and also helped to pack and distribute food parcels for veterans and their families in Los Angeles.

Meghan wore an elegant black pleated coat for the Sussexes' Remembrance Sunday visit.

