Fans all saying same thing about Prince Harry and Meghan's latest appearance The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a poetry class over the weekend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a group of students over the weekend after joining their poetry class in honour of Black History Month.

And while royal watchers were ecstatic to see Harry and Meghan back in the public eye, many all had the same comment to make – the couple have never looked better.

MORE: 14 times the royals looked loved-up in public

Fans were quick to note on Twitter and Instagram how "happy" and "glowing" the Sussexes are. "They are glowing. Both looking amazing and happy," wrote one fan, while another posted: "I don't know if it's the California effect… but Harry and Meghan look so good and glowing every time they show up."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes first public appearance since revealing tragic miscarriage

Many complimented Meghan, 39, on her natural beauty and radiance. "I always thought she was beautiful, but she's been looking extra glowing lately," "THEY LOOK SO HAPPY AND MEGHAN IS GLOWING" and "Meghan is glowing in a good way. God bless her" were among the other comments. Others called the Sussexes the ultimate couple goals.

MORE: Meghan Markle's wedding dress with ex-husband was identical to Kate Middleton's

MORE: Harry and Meghan's thank you card features the sweetest royal photo

"Meghan and Harry look unbelievably happy. Good for them," was one comment. A second agreed: "Meghan looks genuinely happy and Harry looks relaxed and unstressed. So good to see!" "Harry and Meghan are so cute!!" another fan enthused.

Harry and Meghan joined a poetry group over the weekend

The Sussexes were showing their support for Get Lit, a literary group that describes its work as empowering youth and emboldening communities.

MORE: Prince Harry debuts kitchen inside £11.2m home in California

The group shared a screenshot of their video call with Harry and Meghan on Instagram on Monday, with the caption: "Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER! Harry and Meghan were magic & kind & interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines. We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month."

This was Meghan's first official appearance since mid-December. The Duchess and mother-of-one last made a surprise appearance on a CNN Heroes special and delivered remarks in a pre-taped segment to celebrate those who have supported others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.