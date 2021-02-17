The Queen's latest engagement revealed as husband Prince Philip is hospitalised The Duke of Edinburgh is in hospital for observation

The Queen has continued to work during Prince Philip's time in hospital, it was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

The hard-working monarch spoke by phone to Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Charles' candid family moment revealed in sweet post

A tweet posted to the official Royal Family Twitter read: "Earlier today, The Queen spoke to the First Sea Lord, @AdmTonyRadakin, about the ongoing work of the @RoyalNavy at home and overseas.

"As Sovereign, The Queen is Head of the Armed Forces, and has close links with all three Services."

The message was added to a retweet from the Royal Navy account which showed Admiral Radakin speaking on the phone in his office.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen sends touching letter to Captain Sir Tom Moore's family

It read: "This afternoon the First Sea Lord (@AdmTonyRadakin) had a telephone audience with Her Majesty The Queen to provide an update on #RoyalNavy operations and the well-being of our people throughout the pandemic."

SEE: The Queen shares romantic photo for Valentine's Day

MORE: Meghan Markle to help the Queen break incredible record in 2021

The Queen has continued with her official duties despite Prince Philip being taken to hospital the previous day.

The Queen has continued with her official duties

The 99-year-old royal was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Wednesday in a statement.

It read: "The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

HELLO! understands that Prince Philip walked into hospital by himself after travelling by car and that it was not an emergency admission.

The stay in hospital is purely precautionary and the illness is not COVID-19 related.

The royal couple have spent lockdown at Windsor Castle

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and her husband have been spending lockdown.

Her Majesty will celebrate her 95th birthday in April, while Philip is set to mark his 100th birthday on 10 June.

The Duke, who retired from royal duties in August 2017, made his first public appearance in over a year last July as he handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall virtually.

Prince Philip took part in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, while Camilla, 73, was at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.