The Queen and Prince Charles' candid family moment revealed in sweet post The royals went to Slimbridge in 1961

Clarence House took royal fans on a trip down memory lane on Wednesday. In a throwback photo, shared on Instagram, Prince Charles could be seen feeding some bread to the ducks at the Severn Wildfowl Trust at Slimbridge.

The black-and-white photograph, taken in 1961, showed the heir to the throne as a young schoolboy with his parents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, keeping a watchful eye over him.

"We hope you have the chance to enjoy your local wetlands during your daily walk, this Waterside Wednesday," the caption read. "Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and the young Prince of Wales feed the ducks at the Severn Wildfowl Trust at Slimbridge (1961)."

The message continued: "The @wwtworldwide was founded by conservationist Sir Peter Scott in 1946 at this site in Slimbridge, Gloucestershire (@wwtslimbridge). The Trust now manages nine additional wetland reserves across the UK, including seven sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)."

Clarence House shared this sweet throwback photo

Prince Charles became President of the Trust in 1979, and has since paid various other visits to Slimbridge Wetland Centre in Gloucestershire.

During an engagement at the charity's 70th year in 2016, the royal said: "I was trying to recall how long ago it was that I first came here. I remember a long time ago the great joy of coming here when Peter Scott was here.

"As a great admirer of Peter Scott, I think how lucky I was to have known him a little in those days. I just wanted to use this opportunity to congratulate all of you for the immense amount of hard work and effort you have put in for this. So many of these organisations wouldn't be able to do what they do without the marvellous volunteers."

The WWT runs ten wetland centres around the UK, which receive a million visitors a year. Sir Peter Scott, the WWT Founder, was the son of Scott of the Antarctic and he founded WWT at Slimbridge in 1946.

