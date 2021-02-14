The Queen shares romantic photo for Valentine's Day The Queen and Prince Philip have been married for 70 years

The Queen provided a glimpse behind the scenes at her London residence on Sunday – as well as sharing a sweet message to mark Valentine's Day.

A post from the official Royal Family Twitter account showed a beautiful pink bloom and was captioned: "Symbolising love, a pink Camellia is pictured in the garden of Buckingham Palace Cherry blossom on #ValentinesDay."

Fans were quick to express their appreciation, with many posting heart emojis in response.

One replied: "Beautiful! Thanks for sharing! Happy Valentine’s Day!"

Others added: "Very pretty," and: "Aw, it's beautiful."

Last year, the Queen revealed another of her favourite flowers as part of the Chelsea Flower Show, which was held virtually in 2020.

Her Majesty is a big fan of Lily of the Valley, which was an integral part of her all-white coronation bouquet, along with orchids, stephanotis and carnations.

The sweet photo was shared on social media

It's been an exciting week for the Queen and Prince Philip, who celebrated the arrival of their ninth great-grandchild on Tuesday.

Following the happy news that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed her first child, a baby boy, an official statement was released by Buckingham Palace.

It read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank are delighted with the news.

The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh."

Princess Eugenie, 30, and Jack, 34, confirmed the birth of their baby on 9 February.

The little boy is 11th in line to the throne.

However, his birth date will be particularly poignant for the Queen as it also marks the 19th anniversary of her sister Princess Margaret's death, who passed away on 9 February 2002, at the age of 71.

