Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital as 'precautionary measure' The Queen remains at Windsor Castle

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

HELLO! understands that Prince Philip walked into hospital by himself after travelling by car and that it was not an emergency admission. The stay in hospital is purely precautionary and the illness is not COVID-19 related.

The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle where she and her husband have been spending lockdown.

In December 2019, the Duke spent four nights at King Edward Hospital, where he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and was later discharged on Christmas Eve.

The monarch will celebrate her 95th birthday in April, while Philip is set to mark his 100th birthday on 10 June.

Philip's last public appearance in July 2020

The Duke made his first public appearance in over a year in July as he handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall virtually.

Prince Philip took part in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, while Camilla, 73, was at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

He and the Queen also attended Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in July 2020 and were photographed beaming proudly at the newlyweds in the official photographs.

The monarch and her husband celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, with Buckingham Palace sharing a new photo of the couple smiling at a handmade card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

