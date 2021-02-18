Who will Princess Eugenie choose to be royal baby's godparents? The baby boy was born on 9 February 2021

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child on 9 February, with the new royal mum sharing an adorable image of her baby son on Instagram.

While royal babies are usually aged around three or four months old at their christening, HELLO! takes a look at who the couple may decide to choose as their son's godparents.

READ: The one thing missing from Princess Eugenie's baby statement

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy!

Typically the mother or father's siblings aren't chosen as godparents, but in recent years, we've seen the roles given to royal cousins, former nannies and close family friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Eugenie shares a close bond with cousin Prince Harry and she was reportedly the first person to know about his relationship with Meghan. New parents Eugenie and Jack are currently living at the Sussexes' Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with a source previously telling HELLO!: "Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time."

Harry is close to his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

The couples both lived within the grounds of Kensington Palace initially, before Harry and Meghan's move to Windsor in 2019, with the Sussexes residing at Nottingham Cottage, and Eugenie and Jack at Ivy Cottage.

Royal biography Finding Freedom also claims that Eugenie and Jack's visit to George and Amal Clooney's villa on Lake Como overlapped with Harry and Meghan's holiday that summer

MORE: 25 adorable photos of the royals as babies

MORE: 9 photos that show Princess Eugenie has the closest bond with her royal relatives and in-laws

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field

Over the years, Eugenie and Robbie have become firm friends, with The Daily Mail quoting in 2018 that the former Take That star "is the brother she never had".

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were invited to Robbie's Eurovision song contest viewing party in 2011, which took place at his family home in Wiltshire.

Robbie and Ayda at the royal wedding in 2018

It was previously reported that Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York would regularly hang with Robbie and wife Ayda in Los Angeles - where they have homes. "He gets on really well with Beatrice," a source told The Mirror in 2018. "He treats her like a little sister and looks after her. It's really sweet."

Robbie and Ayda's daughter Theodora Williams (aka Teddy) was also given a starring role as one of Eugenie and Jack's bridesmaids at their wedding.

George Clooney

George and Amal at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

Jack works as the European Brand Director of Casamigos Tequila, a drinks company founded by the actor. We wonder if Eugenie and Jack will pick a Hollywood star as one of their baby's godparents?

Ellie Goulding

Eugenie has been close friends with singer Ellie Goulding for years and the pair have even enjoyed holidays together. Ellie was among the guests at the royal wedding, and Eugenie reciprocated the invitation in 2019 when she attended Ellie and Caspar Jopling's nuptials.

The pair have attended each other's weddings

The singer is no stranger to royalty, having met Prince Harry and performed at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

MORE: Why Princess Eugenie's royal baby's birth date is especially poignant for the Queen

Cressida Bonas

Eugenie was friends with the actress before she reportedly set her up with her cousin Harry, whom Cressida dated for two years.

Cressida and Eugenie pictured in 2016

Eugenie and Cressida have been pals for years and have been spotted at a number of high-profile events together. The actress, who married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020, was also among the guests at Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding in 2018.

Julia de Boinville

Eugenie co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective charity with close friend Julia in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

Eugenie with co-founder Julia

The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.

Eugenie has made a number of virtual appearances with Julia over the past year in support of their work.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.