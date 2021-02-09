Why Princess Eugenie's royal baby's birth date is especially poignant for the Queen Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed a baby boy

Following the arrival of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's newborn baby son, the royal family have something to celebrate as the coronavirus pandemic continues its grip.

However, the baby's birth date of 9 February will be particularly poignant for the Queen as Tuesday also marks the 19th anniversary of her sister Princess Margaret's death.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie Welcomes Baby Boy With Jack Brooksbank

The late royal passed away on 9 February 2002, aged 71, and almost two decades later, the Queen's granddaughter Eugenie and husband Jack welcomed their son, who weighed 8lbs 1oz.

In a touching Instagram post, the proud parents uploaded a black-and-white image of their hands cradling the tiny fingers and wrist of their new baby.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news." The message continued: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Margaret and Elizabeth pictured in 1946

The royal baby is the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The baby is 11th in line to the throne, and the latest addition to the royal family means the Queen's youngest son the Earl of Wessex, who was third in line when he was born in 1964, has moved down to 12th place in the line of succession.

While Eugenie is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York, it doesn't automatically mean that her son will also inherit a title. As things currently stand, the royal baby will not have a title because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title.

