Prince Philip to remain in hospital for 'several' days as palace say he's 'comfortable' The Queen remains at Windsor Castle

Buckingham Palace shared an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health on Tuesday after he spent a seventh night in hospital.

The palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward's Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

The Duke, 99, was admitted on 16 February as a "precautionary measure" after feeling unwell.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, the Queen and Prince Philip's youngest son, the Earl of Wessex, said: "He's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

Asked whether Philip was frustrated to be in hospital, Edward laughed and replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I've been passing them on. It's fantastic, thank you."

Edward pictured with Philip in 2017

Prince Charles visited his father in hospital last Saturday, making a 200-mile round-trip from his home Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

The Duke of Cambridge also shared an update about his grandfather during a public engagement on Monday.

Prince William, 38, was asked how his grandfather is by royal photographer Arthur Edwards, to which the Duke replied with a wink: "Yes, he's ok, they're keeping an eye on him."

Charles visited his father in hospital on Saturday

The Duke of Edinburgh, who will mark his 100th birthday on 10 June, retired from public duties in 2017.

He and the Queen have been spending lockdown at Windsor Castle, although prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Prince Philip had resided mostly at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk during his retirement.

The couple share four children, eight grandchildren and will welcome their tenth and 11th great-grandchildren when the Duchess of Sussex welcomes her second child and when Zara Tindall gives birth to her third this year.

Last week, Princess Eugenie confirmed the full name of her baby son as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, including a sweet tribute to her grandfather.

