Princess Eugenie reveals royal baby name and shares stunning photos - all the details The baby boy arrived on 9 February

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank finally confirmed the name of their baby son on Saturday.

The royal baby's full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the new mum confirmed in an Instagram post.

Princess Eugenie wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

The announcement comes 11 days after the tot's birth on 9 February 2021, and the day after the Duke of York's 61st birthday.

The little one's name was confirmed on Instagram

A tweet from the official royal family account said on Saturday: "The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family."

In a statement announcing the royal birth's birth, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.

Princess Eugenie shared three magical new photos of her son

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie and Jack left hospital with their newborn son last week

The baby is 11th in line to the throne after his mother Eugenie, but will move swiftly to 12th when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to her and Prince Harry's second child this year.

Eugenie and Jack were pictured leaving the Portland Hospital with their newborn son last week, with the royal mum donning a camel coat and a tartan dress.

The couple are currently residing at Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, close to Prince Andrew and Sarah's abode, Royal Lodge.

Eugenie shared the first photo of her son on Instagram on the day of his birth - an adorable black and white image of the proud parents holding their baby's tiny fingers.

