Where are Princess Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes now? The late royals' siblings have remained close to William and Harry

Princess Diana's older sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale was depicted in season four of The Crown, but where is she now?

Lady Sarah Spencer, as she was known before her marriage to Neil McCorquodale, dated Prince Charles briefly and was the one who introduced him to her younger sister.

She and her family reside near Grantham, Lincolnshire, and she has largely stayed out of the public eye since her sister Diana's tragic death in 1997.

However, she and Diana's other sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, have remained close with their nephews Prince William and Prince Harry.

Lady Sarah and Lady Jane both attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie's christening in Windsor in 2019 and were pictured in the official family portraits.

Lady Jane Fellowes at Harry and Meghan's wedding

Lady Jane, who is married to the Queen's former private secretary, Robert Fellowes, gave a reading of the Song of Solomon at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018, and was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to be godmother to Princess Charlotte.

William and Harry also share a close bond with their cousins too. Lady Sarah has three children, Emily, George and Celia McCorquodale, while Lady Jane is mother to Laura, Alexander and Eleanor Fellowes.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale at the royal wedding in 2018

Over the years the royal brothers and their cousins have attended one another's weddings, with Harry and Meghan celebrating the nuptials of Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse just a month after their own marriage.

The Sussexes also made sure that Diana's sister and younger brother, Earl Spencer, were included in the official statement announcing the birth of their firstborn Archie in 2019.

