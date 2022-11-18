Charles Spencer shares heartfelt message for very surprising reason The Earl took to social media

As an author, Charles Spencer is no stranger to a fabulous book recommendation, and on Thursday the Earl was moved to pen a heartfelt message about his latest read.

The brother of Princess Diana, 58, took to his Twitter account to share his words which reflected on Friends star, Matthew Perry's, latest book Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing - and it's safe to say he was impressed.

Resharing a tweet from the author that revealed his book was number one on the New York Times bestseller list, Charles wrote: "Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry - startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he's been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced."

The candid book has taken the world by storm as the Chandler actor bore all about his battle with sobriety throughout his career.

The Earl's touching message came after he shared a special image of himself with his late sister and father earlier this month.

In the photo, the trio looked very happy together and were all dressed to the nines, with the men in smart black tuxedos.

The late Princess of Wales looked ultra-glamorous in a glittering floor-length ballgown which was the most striking silver shade and featured a chic one-shoulder design.

Charles shared a poignant update alongside his late sister

Despite the sense of joy the stunning photo evoked, the caption had an incredibly poignant meaning behind it.

Captioning the picture Charles penned: "Today is All Souls Day – when it's customary to remember the souls of those you love, who've departed.

"It is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead. A deeply poignant photograph for me from the summer of 1989, when there was a party at Althorp to mark my father’s 65th birthday earlier that year. Photograph: John Roan Photography."

Charles's father, John Spencer, passed away in March 1992 at the age of 68. Diana was 36 when she died in a car crash in Paris in September 1997.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful photo!! If only we could bring them back even for just one day....." A second remarked: "My thoughts are with you in remembrance of your dear Father and Sister.

