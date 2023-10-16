Charles Spencer's wife shares mystical photo of Princess Diana's resting place - fans react

Princess Diana's brother's wife Karen Spencer caused an outpouring of emotion on Monday morning, posting two emotive photos of the late Princess of Wales' resting place on Instagram.

The Round Oval, where Princess Diana was laid to rest at Althorp House, is shrouded in mist in the eerily beautiful photo, with Karen captioning the beautiful photo: "The Round Oval looking rather magical in the mist this morning."

Karen's followers were enraptured by the hauntingly beautiful photos, which were also accompanied by a video of the area. "Your husband chose the very best resting place for Diana. A place of beauty and silence," one follower wrote, while another added: "The perfect, most beautiful resting place for a princess. Diana was so loved."

© Instagram Karen Spencer shared this magical photo of Diana's resting place

Others noted that the setting is serene, with a third writing: "Feels serene and the sunrise looks like a heart-shape. Perfect." Karen was clearly taking an early morning stroll around the grounds, as she also posted a photo of the walkways glittering in frost.

© Instagram Karen Spencer took a frosty morning walk

Charles is likely pleased to see the colder weather setting in at his estate, with the misty morning a sign of things to come in the winter.

Just last week he bemoaned that we weren't experiencing a cold snap yet, sharing a throwback photo of the frost-laced lawn at his home.

"A wet, grey, morning today - so I’ve gone back a year, to when it was crisp, and especially beautiful," he reminisced.

Karen and Charles have a love of winter in common, as just yesterday Karen posted a photo of the property, peering into Wooton Hall, where Princess Diana learned to dance. "Peering into Wootton Hall last night. I’m one of the few people who loves it when it gets chilly outside. Makes the warmth and cosiness inside even better," she said.

Where is Althorp house?

Althorp is where Diana and her brother Charles grew up. Althorp House is a vast country home situated in Northamptonshire. The sprawling abode, which was where the now King Charles first met Princess Diana, was previously owned by the late Princess of Wales' father, Earl John Spencer, but is now home to her brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, who lives there with his wife.

The beautiful home boasts 90 rooms, 550 acres of land and, of course, The Oval, which is home to a temple dedicated to the late Princess, who is buried there. See it in Karen's video below...

The estate also has a falconry, which Charles shared had been built for one week's entertainment in 1613 – we can only imagine the fun he and Diana had in there when they were young!

