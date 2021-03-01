Prince Charles has a biscuit company - and it just reached a new milestone The Prince of Wales founded Duchy Originals in 1990

The biscuit company set up by the Prince of Wales more than 30 years ago has reached an incredible new milestone.

Waitrose has revealed its organic range, Waitrose Duchy Organic, has generated over £30million for The Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF), since the brand went into an exclusive partnership with Waitrose in 2010.

The PWCF supports charitable causes across the UK including The Prince's Countryside Fund, which works to secure a brighter future for those who live and work in the British countryside.

James Bailey, Executive Director, Waitrose said: "To reach this milestone amount raised for good causes is a reflection of the success of the Waitrose Duchy Organic range at Waitrose.

"We are proud to be custodians of this brand and, after a year of record sales, look forward to further success and support for The Prince of Wales's many charitable causes in the future."

Waitrose Duchy Organic was originally founded as Duchy Originals by Charles in 1990 to champion organic farming, with the first product sold being oaten biscuits.

The range at Waitrose now includes everything from fresh fruit and veg to grains and rice, eggs, cheese and more.

Charles and Camilla visiting a Waitrose store in 2009

It operates entirely separately from the Duchy of Cornwall, which is the private estate from which the Prince derives his annual income.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla are currently residing at Highgrove, their home in Gloucestershire, during England's third lockdown.

The couple have been carrying out their duties remotely, but they did carry out their first in-person visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on 17 February, to thank volunteers undertaking clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccinations.

