Prince Charles sets fun half-term challenge for children The Prince of Wales appeared in a new video at Highgrove House

As a proud grandpa to four children, the Prince of Wales has reached out to youngsters with a half term nature challenge to keep them busy during lockdown.

Prince Charles is sharing free activities for children to enjoy in their local area next week, all designed to get them to connect with the natural world.

They include planting seeds from cooking vegetables, making a garden on a plate, creating an elephant artwork using leaves, painting endangered animals onto stones or pebbles and visiting a local pond or canal to count and identify swimming birds.

In a video message recorded at Highgrove, the Prince says: "I know it has been an incredibly hard year for everyone. We've all had to think very carefully about how to keep ourselves and our families safe, which has meant we have had to stay very close to home.

"I am sure you feel as frustrated as I do about that – not being able to get outside as much as you'd like to, especially if you live near a park or some local countryside. And now, of course, is a special time to be doing that.

"It's at this time of year that all sorts of wonderful things start happening as nature wakes up the world from its winter sleep. Buds on trees will soon become leaves, bulbs will start pushing spring flowers up through the soil and we’ll soon be hearing the wonderful sound of birdsong every morning."

Charles pictured in Kew Gardens in 2018

The heir to the throne continues: "So, here's a challenge for you. While you have a little time off from all your online learning, can you encourage your family and friends to go out with you to take a really close look at the wonderful things nature is now doing, and how the same patterns occur over and over again?

"Take a look at the range of activities, and why not report back, by posting your pictures of what you have discovered, or of the things you have made?

"See for instance, how many birds you can spot; plant the seeds left from cooking vegetables and see how long it takes them to sprout.

"Have a great half term, but I really hope you will be able to get outside and take a look at how amazing nature is, and what nature does for us.

"Do enjoy these challenges, and I very much look forward to seeing how you get on."

Charles is grandpa to George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie

The challenges, which will be shared by Clarence House on social media each day from Monday February 15, have been set by six of the Prince's charities; Garden Organic, Elephant Family, The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, Wildlife Trust and The Prince's Foundation.

They are all designed to be done close to home in line with COVID-19 restrictions. Challenges include drawing an elephant using leaves as ears, creating a miniature plate garden and decorating pebbles to make paperweights.

A royal source told HELLO!: "Anything that will get people in some easy and accessible way connecting with the natural world, the Prince thinks is great."

Families taking part can share their discoveries and artwork online using the hashtag #pownaturechallenge

