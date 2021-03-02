Princess Anne just marked this special occasion with husband Sir Timothy Laurence The Princess Royal lives at Gatcombe Park

The Princess Royal has been spending lockdown at her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park, and on Monday the Queen's daughter marked a very special occasion at her home.

Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, celebrated his 66th birthday on 1 March.

The retired Royal Navy officer and former equerry to the Queen is Anne's second husband after her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

The couple tied the knot on 12 December 1992 at Crathie Parish Church near the Queen's Balmoral estate and marked their 28th wedding anniversary last year.

Anne and Sir Timothy gave fans a fascinating glimpse into their living room at Gatcombe Park last month, as the royal family shared a photo of the pair watching a rugby match.

It showed a cosy set-up complete with a floral sofa and armchair, as well as several books on the coffee table, and cabinets filled with fine china, ornaments and personal photographs.

Sir Timothy and Princess Anne on their wedding day in 1992

The Princess Royal's children also live within the grounds of her Gloucestershire estate. Peter and Autumn Phillips reside in separate properties as they co-parent their children Savannah and Isla, and Peter's sister Zara also lives there with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena.

Anne is set to welcome a fifth grandchild in the coming months when Zara gives birth to her third child.

Last week, the royal appeared on the OnFarm podcast in which she spoke about the "devastating impact" of a disease that killed five of the Queen's beloved horses at Balmoral between June 2017 and May 2018.

