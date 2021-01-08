Princess Anne looks cheery in bold scarf for first royal appearance of the year The Princess Royal is back to royal duties

The Princess Royal made one of her first public appearances of the year from her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park.

Princess Anne, 70, attended the Oxford Farming Conference via video link on Thursday in her role as Honorary President.

The agriculture event shared a cheery photo of the Queen's daughter on Twitter, as she took some time out of the conference to meet seven of its scholars during a Zoom call, to hear more about them and the programme.

Anne, accessorising with a bright red scarf and a brooch pinned to her black jacket, beamed during the call. A glimpse of one of the artworks on display in her office at Gatcombe Park could be seen behind her.

The Princess Royal was one of the senior royals to attend an engagement at Windsor Castle to thank local key workers in December.

Our @oxfordfarming Honorary President, HRH, The Princess Royal, Princess Anne took some time out of the conference yesterday to join 7 of our scholars on a private zoom call to hear more about them and the 2021 OFC scholar programme. #OFC21 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/4rxijKE53C — Oxford Farming Conf (@oxfordfarming) January 8, 2021

She joined the Queen and her brothers, Prince Charles and Prince Edward, along with their wives Camilla and Sophie, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

During her in-person engagements, Anne has been spotted wearing a monogrammed face mask.

Anne is set to welcome her fifth great-grandchild when daughter Zara Tindall gives birth to her third child this year.

She is already a grandmother to Zara and husband Mike's two daughters, Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena, as well as her son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn's children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight.

The Princess married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992, and the couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on 12 December.

